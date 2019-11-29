Shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday sales

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People finished up their Thanksgiving dinner and headed out the door to take advantage of the early Black Friday sales.

Shoppers lined up at Kohls in Beckley, waiting for its doors to open at 5 p.m., even in the ice cold temperatures. The first person in line, Stephanie Lambert, was at the front doors at 2 p.m., to shop for her children’s most wanted gifts.

“I’m freezing.” But you think it’s going to be worth it? “Definitely. I can’t wait to see her face Christmas morning,” Lambert said.

Lambert knew she was heading straight for the electronics section to cross things off her list. However, other shoppers, like the Keaton siblings, were hoping the sales would inspire their list. They are waiting in line to shop for their parents as part of a Thanksgiving tradition.

“Well, it’s kind of a tradition that we do. Eat our Thanksgiving, take a nap, and then come out here to Black Friday shop. It’s something that we’ve always done and the deals are amazing,” said Luke Keaton.

And some shoppers were not really there to shop for Christmas gifts at all. Jessica Lawson and Sabrina Daniels both worked at Kohl’s during Black Friday for the past few years. This year, they wanted to experience the craziness from the other side.

“Are you expecting to get a lot of your Christmas shopping done today?” “Probably not.” “So you’re not going really for the shopping, you’re just going for the experience? “Pretty much yeah,” said Lawson.

No matter the reason, shoppers were willing to wait in line, with cold hands, waiting for big deals and low prices.