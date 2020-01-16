Shortage of foster families in the state

Top Stories Wednesday, January 15, 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization is hoping the community can open their homes and hearts to foster children.

Necco is a foster care agency that is looking for more foster families. There are more foster kids then there are placements in foster families. This can sometimes force West Virginia to turn to other states for help.

But Necco is trying to make it easier for people to help, by offering classes every Thursday and Tuesday night.

Zeke Davis is the Regional Director for Necco.

“It is such a rewarding experience. We are at a foster care home shortage throughout the state. We need many homes to place these children,” Davis said.

If interested, you can visit Necco’s website or give them a call.

