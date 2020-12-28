Skiers of all ages hit the slopes following holiday

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It is winter time at Winterplace; and the perfect time to hit the slopes. Skiers from all over take advantage of the resort. 

Young, old, pro and novice ride the chairlift to the top together. Florida native Cooper, traded in his surfboard for a snowboard. Cooper said he likes the snow and thanks to lessons he is taking well from sea to snow.

Cooper, his younger brother Caleb, and his family came to Winterplace for the weekend. Cooper said it was their first time seeing snow. Caleb, who chose the ski route, said he loves it. He said he hopes he and his family can come back another time.

Cooper said he still loves the beach, but he will definitely be coming back to Winterplace. 

If you’re interested in hitting the slopes too, check out https://www.winterplace.com/.

