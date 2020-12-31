Small businesses looking to rebuild in 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 2020 was a difficult year for businesses. Capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions caused many business owners to close their doors and the ones that remain open continue to struggle.

CEO and President of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, said 2021 brings hope.

“Because we are in a rebuilding phase. America has to rebuild in 2021,” Rotellini said.

Business owners will focus on getting back on their feet in the new year, but they will need the community’s help. Rotellini encourages people to shop local in 2021.

“That’s what a town is about. Your small businesses is really what makes you unique. It’s kind of the fabric of your community,” said Rotellini.

She recognized shopping local may not always be the cheapest option; however, Rotellini said you are paying for the exceptional and personalized service.

“It’s that handshake and look in the eye. Small business owners, they do what they say they are going to do,” Rotellini explained.

Rotellini said you are also keeping the money in Southern West Virginia.

Rotellini is a small business owner herself, owning The Dish Café in Daniels. She said at the beginning of the pandemic many regulars bought gift cards to use after restrictions were lifted.

“That first week of shutdowns, we probably had a dozen regular customers who came in and bought gift cards just to help us meet our payroll needs and those kinds of things,” Rotellini said.