Snow makes for treacherous driving conditions

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Overnight snowfall Wednesday left much of southern West Virginia under a blanket of white powder, but it was evident Thursday some drivers just were not able to handle the winter weather.

Our crews were in Mercer County and counted more than 10 vehicles abandoned in ditches or stalled in the roadway, covered in a mountain of snow.

Bland Street Towing in Bluefield has been pulling drivers and their vehicles to safety for nearly 20 years, and Thursday was no different for owner, John Quick, and his crew. He said work started for them before dawn Thursday morning, but he said there are things drivers can do to avoid ending up in the ditch.

“Of course lower your speed, you definitely don’t want to go what the regular speed limit is, probably at least 15 to 20 miles an hour under the speed limit. If you do start sliding or lose control, sometimes the worst thing you can do is apply your brakes because that would just make things a lot worse. Best just to stay steady on the gas or just let off a little bit and try to steer out of it. Don’t panic and mash the brake because that will definitely head you to where you’re going, you’re just going to keep on riding it out,” said Quick.

Another common denominator in vehicles he pulled out is bad tires.

“I’d say 75 percent of the cars we’ve pulled out not only this snowstorm, but all winter. A lot of it I’ve seen just noticed by pulling out, most of the cars have bad tires on them. They’re very wore out and have little or no tread and weather like this is just going to cause a lot of problems,” said Quick.

He said most importantly, you must remain calm.