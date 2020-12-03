Snow returns to Snowshoe Mountain

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a delay in opening thanks to the warm weather, Snowshoe Mountain Resort was finally able to get the snow making machines going and start the season.

Ten slopes are ready to go for people to enjoy come opening day. Snowshoe has a team of about 20 snowmakers who helped get the resort ready to open. Evan Cole, a Bike Park Manager at Snowshoe, said they worked hard to prepare for the season.

“The snowmakers have been working around the clock the past week or so to create this out here,” Cole said

They have around 160 snow machines helping to keep the mountain covered. Opening day is set for Friday, December 4, 2020. For more information on dates and times, visit their website.