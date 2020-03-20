SOCIAL DISTANCING: What does it actually look like?

WVNSTV.COM — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts stressed how important social distancing is. But, do we really know what it means or looks like? 59 News Reporter Paris Dunford and Sports Director Logan Ross put together a demonstration video to hopefully help the community better understand.

They also spoke to Dr. Ayne Amjad, an internal medicine doctor, about why social distancing is so important during this time.

“When we sneeze it can go up to six feet away. So if we are at least sitting six feet away from each other, those particles of droplets can’t at least touch you,” Amjad said.