Some Raleigh County Schools won’t continue feeding program

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools offered grab and go lunches five days a week for students. On Monday, schools in Raleigh County will be providing students with five breakfasts and five lunches from 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM to last throughout the week.

However, because of limited supplies, the following schools will no longer offer the program:

Coal City

Fairdale

Ridgeview

Shady Spring High

If your school is listed, then school administrators ask that you go to the next closest school to you. The situation is changing and Superintendent David Price will release more information as they make changes.