Some West Virginians say their unemployment was unfairly denied

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While the governor maintains that more than 160,000 unemployment claims filed in March and April have been processed, not everyone has received benefits. This week we found people gathered outside the Workforce West Virginia office in Charleston, who say they’ve not received any money.

“Things are getting so bad I can’t pay my bills and I’m about to get kicked out of my apartment if I don’t pay it. And also my kids, they are going to be hungry with no food,” said Michael Inyang, whose unemployment claim was denied.

Gov. Jim Justice and some of his cabinet members addressed the unemployment issue in the daily Covid-19 briefing. He says Workforce staff noted there has been inaccurate or incomplete information filed on some claim forms. Still, cases where benefits are rejected will be reviewed.

“There are situations to where we will have people, and there is discrepancies in information, and whatever like that, and there’s issues there. But I don’t like it. I don’t like it when one person is not served and one person is still hurting,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile the Justice administration says it has received assurances from the CDC and FDA that tens of thousands of potentially counterfeit or defective masks, similar to this, purchased by the state from China, are safe for emergency responders in West Virginia.

“They stated that the masks that we received with the ear straps, were approved for use in the United States of America,” said Jeff Sandy, WV Secretary of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The governor noted the positive Covid-19 test rates in West Virginia remains at 2.3%, third lowest in the nation

The Governor also noted that this is National Teacher Appreciation Week and he thanked all the West Virginia teachers who’ve made the transition from teaching in the classroom, to teaching online, at least for now.