Son advocating for his mother after she was not allowed back at her nursing home

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Eric Mercer’s mom was rushed to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center after her blood levels dropped. But when she recovered, Mercer said she did not have a place to go.

“Refusing to bring my mother back to the place where she lives which is The Brier nursing home,” Mercer said.

Mercer’s mother was staying at The Brier Nursing Home in Greenbrier County before she was taken to the hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nursing home implemented a new policy; a resident cannot be readmitted to the nursing home after going to the hospital.

In a statement to us, the Brier said:

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Brier has recently restructured its readmission processes. We are no longer readmitting individuals from hospitals or taking new admissions because of the increased exposure risk to COVID-19. We know the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our vulnerable population is to keep the virus out of our center.



Recently, a resident of The Brier needed outside medical care. We reviewed readmission procedures with the resident, the resident’s designated contact, and the local hospital providing outside care before the resident was discharged. Unfortunately, because the resident has been receiving medical care in a local hospital for several days, The Brier is unable to readmit the resident at this time. We understand this is a challenging time. Our current procedures are extra vigilant in an effort to keep our current patients safe. We remain committed to providing a healthy environment for those we serve.

Mercer said they are working to relocate her to another facility, but those facilities are either out of state or hours away.

“So, now where does my mother go,” Mercer asked.

Mercer said his mother even tested negative for COVID-19, after her symptoms turned out to be pneumonia. Now, he is advocating for other families. He contacted the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, and even Governor Jim Justice’s office. Mercer said hopes this will not happen to someone else.

“Stand up for these people. They are humans. They are lives. They’re just as beautiful as you and I. Stand up for them. Protect them. Go after these nursing homes that are kicking people out,” Mercer said.