Sophia Police Department gives back to kids this Christmas

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – It’s just two days until Christmas, and kids in Sophia received a special visit from Santa Claus and their local police officers.

The Sophia Police Department had some leftover money from their Shop With A Cop event they wanted to put to good use this Christmas. Corporal Shane Meadows with the police department said they wanted to do a little something special for kids living in the Appletree Apartment Complex. So the police department worked with the apartment’s managers to get an idea of who they were getting presents for.

Then, Meadows said they worked with Santa to make sure all those kids received a Christmas present from them on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The officers went with Santa door-to-door to deliver gifts.

“It’s hard this time of year for a lot of families and stuff, so if we can come up here and just make someone’s day, make children smile, then that’s what we’re going to do,” Meadows said.

And if a family wasn’t home during their door-to-door gift giving moment, they simply left the gift for the child at the doorstep.