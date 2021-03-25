Spike in child neglect cases prompts leaders to ask community for help

BECKLEY, (WVNS) — Police Officers are seeing more and more child neglect cases recently in Southern West Virginia. In a majority of these cases, the parents arrested were allegedly under the influence.

“When drugs are involved, with parents who have kids, they really kind of forget what else is going on around them,” said Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just for Kids.

It is a growing issue in the mountain state. Scott Miller, the Executive Director of Just for Kids, said the pandemic made the issue even worse. The COVID-19 pandemic isolated children who experience neglect, meaning they were not able to tell anyone about the neglect or abuse. He also said parents were under a lot of stress, leading them to bad habits and ignoring their children’s needs.

“Parents who forget that their kids are in their life,” Miller said.

Miller said it is important for the community to know the signs of child neglect.

“Kids who aren’t getting fed, who are really dirty, who don’t have any sense of boundaries…those are the cases that it’s very clear neglect is going on,” Miller said.

That way they can call authorities, who can help the children who do not have the resources to help themselves.

“It is incumbent upon us as adults in the community to pay particular attention now,” Miller said.