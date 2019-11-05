Spirit of Beckley Award returns, given to three recipients

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Spirit of Beckley returned to the Raleigh County seat, as generous donors gathered to start the cherished fundraiser.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, the Historic Black Knight hosted the 32nd annual Spirit of Beckley kickoff breakfast, where people in the community gathered for a meal and picked up prospect cards to raise money for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

This year’s recipients are Little General Stores, Cory Beasley and Greg Darby. YMCA of Southern West Virginia CEO Jay Rist said both men and the corporation are huge believers in giving back.

“They’ve had a hand in just about anything you can find here in rural southern West Virginia,” Rist said. “We just wanted to honor them as the recipients of this year’s Spirit of Beckley for all the work they’ve done to make our area a better place to live, work, and play.”

The Spirit of Beckley dinner honoring the recipients is set for December 9th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, where West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins is scheduled to make an appearance.