Stanaford Elementary has two more board certified employees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two more teachers are now board certified at Stanaford Elementary School in Beckley.

This means they are nationally recognized teachers. They have to go through multiple steps to get this recognition, including peer review, and submitting videos of their teaching. Raleigh County leads the state in board certified teachers, with 11 total in the county.

Michelle Blankenship is the principal of Stanaford Elementary, she explained the certification is also beneficial to all the employees in the county.

“They bring what they have learned through the program, all the new strategies, they implement in their classrooms. Their classrooms are engaging, they are intellectually stimulating, they’re innovative. And not only that, they bring their strategies and share with their peers. They are mentors to the other teachers,” Blankenship said.

The county also has 34 current employees going through the certification process.