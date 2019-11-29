Staying environmentally friendly through the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This holiday season, there are still ways to be environmentally friendly.

When cooking, keep track of what should be thrown out versus recycled to prevent from things getting disposed of improperly.

An important thing to keep in mind is to not overbuy food so you do not have to throw out a ton of food.

There is a lot you can throw away, but Sherrie Hunter, the Education Director at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, said to keep in mind throwing out things that could be harmful.

“Throw stuff away correctly. People think they can do it with the aluminum they’ve done the turkeys in or whatever, make sure your cardboard doesn’t go into the trash, the plastic milk jugs, those are a no-no and aluminum cans,” Hunter said.

Hunter also said that keeping up with the environment through the holiday season doesn’t stop after the Thanksgiving feast. She said when wrapping presents, you can reuse gift wrapping, but you cannot recycle the wrapping paper afterwards.