Staying healthy during cold temperatures

Local News

(WVNS)– When wind chill temperatures are expected to drop it is important to keep your health in mind. A lot of times, you need to limit the amount of time you spend outside.

Dr. Ayne Amjad said doing so can prevent from getting sick. It can also prevent frostbite. If you do happen to go outside, make sure you are dressed warmly and cover your face.

“People need to cover their mouth. We talk about scarves and things like that. You definitely want to cover your face because breathing in the cold air causes people to have asthma attacks, COPD exasperation. And then if you do go out and it’s cold, you’ll want to take out any wet clothes when you come in for your feet and hands. You’ll want to take those things off as soon as you get inside,” Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad also said to monitor and watch your pets being outside as well.

