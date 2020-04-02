Stimulus Checks: Debunking the Myths

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Americans wait for checks from the stimulus package tackling the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of questions about who is receiving them.

One of those questions is whether the money will go against you tax returns for the following year. Accountant Tony Martin said that is not the case.

“A lot of that rumor, I think, is based on the fact that some people felt like they had to pay that 2008 stimulus back,” Martin said. “But this stimulus package, there is no requirement to pay that money back to the government.”

Another question is whether those living on social security income will receive a check from the stimulus package. With new guidelines sent out April 1, 2020, Martin said those will receive a check without needing to file a return.

The extended deadline to file and pay federal and West Virginia state taxes is July 15, 2020.