Students and teachers turn to remote learning during school closures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice made the announcement that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. So, schools have to turn to remote learning.

But questions remain for parents and students: what is remote learning and how will it work? In Raleigh County, teachers are using an app called Schoology to release educational packets and activities. Teachers are also holding virtual classroom meetings.

Rachel Pauley is the Director of Technology for Raleigh County Schools.

“We want to make sure we’re touching the social and emotional aspect of our kids. We don’t want them to not have that interaction with each other,” Pauley said.

With at-home activities, and learning projects, a lot of responsibility falls on parents to teach their kids at home.

“The teacher becomes the coach, and the parent becomes the teacher,” Pauley said.

But some parents are still working full time jobs, and have other responsibilities. That is why David Price, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent, wants to remind parents this time is not for students to learn new things, but to practice and retain what they already know.

“To encourage their child to stay engaged, and understand that education and learning is a lifelong activity and it never stops. Even when we’re not in the building itself,” Price said.