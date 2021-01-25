Students attend school for first time at Bluefield Primary

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A brand new school and a brand new semester for students in Bluefield.

Students and teachers all reported for class Monday at Bluefield Primary, the first day they were all together for in-person learning.

Principal Brittany Anderson said both students and teachers eagerly waited to return to see their brand new school.

“I think especially for our little ones, we want to make sure we have a consistent routine. So our teachers are thrilled to have our students back. It’s much easier to teach in-person than it is remotely. However, I do have to say that our students did an amazing job while we were learning remotely, making sure they got onto their teams meetings. But to be able to welcome all the students back today into their classroom, into the new building to see all their friends was exciting,” said Anderson.

Construction began on the new school in July of 2020. Anderson said teachers were not even able to see the new school until a few weeks ago. She said the new Bluefield Primary has many features that will continue to help students grow.