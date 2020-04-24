Students in Raleigh County will clean out lockers during scheduled times

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students will not return to their classrooms, but what about the stuff in their lockers?

In Raleigh County, they are trying to figure out a safe way for students to clean out their belongings. For some elementary schools, like Mabscott Elementary, teachers will safely pack up the student’s things and return them to the parents. Middle Schools and High Schools are working out their own schedules to have parents or students pick up their items.

David Price is the superintendent of Raleigh County schools.

“When students arrive we will be able to hand that back to them in a safe way where they won’t have to enter the building. So, if they have any questions about that, they’ll be able to contact their school. But announcements will be coming from their principals via school messenger,” Price said.

Students will also be responsible for turning in textbooks and technology back to the school.