Suicide lifeline available to people struggling during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — One local organization is trying to help people feel less alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Choice Services has a suicide lifeline for the people of West Virginia. They suspect anxiety and depression to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, since risk factors of the two include loneliness and isolation.

Sheila Moran is the director of communications and marketing for First Choice Services.

“It’s a hotline that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who wants to call. Whether they are feeling suicidal or whether they just need someone to talk to,” Moran said.

The lifeline number is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.

