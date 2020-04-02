Summers County Board of Ed ousts superintendent, seeks possible investigation into purchase orders

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A board of education meeting turned upside down on April 1, 2020.

Members voted unanimously to start searching for a new superintendent to replace current superintendent Kimberly Rhodes, whose contract ends June 30. The board also voted all in favor of opening a possible investigation into invoices sent to them without completed purchase orders and inconsistencies in how those purchase orders were filed.

Board President, Stan Duncan, said such action is recommended by the county prosecutor.

“If we think there is something as stated to us by the prosecuting attorney, which attended the meeting… it is incumbent to self-report something like this,” Duncan said.

In response, superintendent Kimberly Rodes said the board did not notify her about the investigation into the alleged errors, calling the vote a “scare tactic.”

“We are human. There are errors,” Rodes said. “But if [the board wants] to spend seven or eight thousand dollars of the county’s money, we welcome an investigation by all means.”

But members still made the unanimous decision.

“Anybody who has internet service, they can certainly look and listen to the meeting,” Duncan said. “They can draw their own conclusions.”

Duncan could not comment any further on the nature of those possible investigations or who they are looking for in the county’s next superintendent.

As for Rodes, 59News unable to reach her for further comment. But in a response video following the meeting, she defended the track record of those audits.

“We have had at least five years of very good audits with no major findings,” Rodes said. “We have another audit coming in the next week or two… and it too looks very good.”

The Summers County Board of Education also unanimously voted for a possible investigation into the grades of some students being changed without the teachers’ consent.