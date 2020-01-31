Summers County Commissioners pass medical marijuana ordinance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– On Friday, Jan. 31 the Summers County Commission held a special meeting to discuss medical marijuana. All commissioners in attendance agreed to pass the ordinance to allow usage of medical marijuana in compliance with state law.

County Commissioner President, Jack Woodrum said they hope this ordinance will allow for more business to come into Summers County.

“This is very much a medical business,” Woodrum said. “This isn’t something that is growing outside in a field this is all indoors. Minimum investments coming into this business is $12 million, so these are serious people who are running a serious operation that are very well funded.”

Woodrum said the next step is for the Board of Health to approve it before medical marijuana can be sold or bought in Summers County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News