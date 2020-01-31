Summers County Commissioners pass medical marijuana ordinance

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– On Friday, Jan. 31 the Summers County Commission held a special meeting to discuss medical marijuana. All commissioners in attendance agreed to pass the ordinance to allow usage of medical marijuana in compliance with state law.

County Commissioner President, Jack Woodrum said they hope this ordinance will allow for more business to come into Summers County.

“This is very much a medical business,” Woodrum said. “This isn’t something that is growing outside in a field this is all indoors. Minimum investments coming into this business is $12 million, so these are serious people who are running a serious operation that are very well funded.”

Woodrum said the next step is for the Board of Health to approve it before medical marijuana can be sold or bought in Summers County.