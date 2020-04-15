Summers County Council on Aging provides meals to seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The doors to the Summers County Council on Aging may be shut during the pandemic, but Executive Director, Lin Goins, said staff is still working to help the elderly in the county. They are still delivering meals to people in need.

“Our personnel at the center are still coming in. They’re preparing the meals. And then our drivers are taking it out to our shut-ins,” Goins explained.

People over the age of 60 can call the Summers County Council on Aging at (304)- 466-4019 to have the staff prepare and deliver meals Monday through Friday. Goins said the staff makes deliveries on buses around lunchtime.

“It’s one meal a day, one hot meal a day, and two on Friday, one hot and one frozen, that they can just reopen and use Saturday or Sunday, whichever they prefer,” Goins said.

Goins said this ensures that a more vulnerable generation stays safe and healthy.

“It is well needed. It’s something we were designed to do is to help the seniors, and that’s what we’re doing,” Goins said.