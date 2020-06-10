Summers County officials give plan for canvassing

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials at Summers County are working to provide official results from the election.

County Commission President, Jack Woodrum, said they work during tabulation to get results out in three reports. Woodrum said the first report is the first five precincts that get things back to the courthouse. Then, they add the next five with the first, and so on for all 14 precincts in the county.

“The early voting and absentee voting will be merged in with that precinct when brought in. We do the first five, we’ll have those tallies. When we do the next five that will be a total of ten precincts and then so on with the third round,” Woodrum said.