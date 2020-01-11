Summers County Schools looking to upgrade to new middle school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS)- Summers Middle School has been standing and serving the community since 1926.

Because it’s been home to many generations of Summers County middle schoolers, it’s become outdated. Now, superintendent Kim Rodes said she and other administrators are looking at the possibility of building another middle school to start educating the future generations of Summers County.

“Our students deserve to have new state-of-the art classrooms and instructional areas, as does the staff. Research also backs up and says that because you provide the state of the art facilities and supplies to your students, you see an increase in attendance, you see a decrease in discipline, and your test scores will likely go up,” Rodes said.

Rodes said this is only a plan right now, and administrators are awaiting approval from higher-ups to start on a ten-year plan for this.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Man is homeless after flood damage to his home, finally gets some answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man is homeless after flood damage to his home, finally gets some answers"

Thursday is dedicated to thanking law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday is dedicated to thanking law enforcement"

Relief coming to those affected by 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief coming to those affected by 2016 floods"

Grant Street Bridge Task Force meets for first time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Street Bridge Task Force meets for first time"

59 News Weekend Edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Weekend Edition"

Snowy conditions made for tough roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowy conditions made for tough roads"