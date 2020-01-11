Summers County Schools looking to upgrade to new middle school

HINTON, WV (WVNS)- Summers Middle School has been standing and serving the community since 1926.

Because it’s been home to many generations of Summers County middle schoolers, it’s become outdated. Now, superintendent Kim Rodes said she and other administrators are looking at the possibility of building another middle school to start educating the future generations of Summers County.

“Our students deserve to have new state-of-the art classrooms and instructional areas, as does the staff. Research also backs up and says that because you provide the state of the art facilities and supplies to your students, you see an increase in attendance, you see a decrease in discipline, and your test scores will likely go up,” Rodes said.

Rodes said this is only a plan right now, and administrators are awaiting approval from higher-ups to start on a ten-year plan for this.