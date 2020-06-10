Summers County Sheriff’s Candidate speaks on goals for November

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Justin Faris ran unopposed on the republican ballot for Sheriff in Summers County in the primary election on June 9, 2020. Faris said he is using the primary as a learning curve.

He said there is still some more work to do before the election in November. He spoke with 59 News on his plans.

“Well I really want to kick it in high gear. I’ll be doing a lot more door-to-doors in the area of Summers County. I’ve already started some, but I really want to up that up until the November election,” Faris said.

Faris and democrat candidate, J.C. Wheeler, will be on the ballot in November.