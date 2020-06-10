Summers County Sheriff’s Candidate speaks on goals for November

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Justin Faris ran unopposed on the republican ballot for Sheriff in Summers County in the primary election on June 9, 2020. Faris said he is using the primary as a learning curve.

He said there is still some more work to do before the election in November. He spoke with 59 News on his plans.

“Well I really want to kick it in high gear. I’ll be doing a lot more door-to-doors in the area of Summers County. I’ve already started some, but I really want to up that up until the November election,” Faris said.

Faris and democrat candidate, J.C. Wheeler, will be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News