Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center taking safety measures to keep residents safe

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials at the Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Summers County told 59 News they are following CDC and West Virginia state guidelines to keep residents as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These guidelines include restricting all access to visitors. Employees told 59 News they do have options for residents to use phones, FaceTime, and other means of communication available so they do not lose contact with loved ones during this time.
The center is also practicing social distancing guidelines, by having hallway bingo become a new favorite past-time for residents. An employee will be down the hallway calling out letters while residents sit in their doorway to play.
As far as Personal Protective Equipmet, or PPE, released the following statement:
“Of course, there is high demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), and we are a part of that process like many health care providers around the country. We have a great team working daily to secure PPE for our team here and currently have enough to provide protection for our employees.
Finally, thank you to our team members and families here at Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Patient care and safety is our top priority, and our team here has gone above and beyond to exceed that goal.”Part of the Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Statement to 59 News