Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center taking safety measures to keep residents safe

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials at the Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Summers County told 59 News they are following CDC and West Virginia state guidelines to keep residents as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines include restricting all access to visitors. Employees told 59 News they do have options for residents to use phones, FaceTime, and other means of communication available so they do not lose contact with loved ones during this time.

The center is also practicing social distancing guidelines, by having hallway bingo become a new favorite past-time for residents. An employee will be down the hallway calling out letters while residents sit in their doorway to play.

