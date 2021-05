BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price wants to remind people to hold on to their masks until June 20, 2021.

Per the governor’s order, people need to continue wearing masks inside schools and at school events until that date. This includes inside schools and school buildings, as well as at indoor sporting events and indoor graduations.

Price said for outdoor graduations, masks are encouraged but not required.