Superintendent: Seniors will graduate in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students may be missing a few weeks of school, but Raleigh County administrators say seniors will graduate.

David Price, Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools, said students will not have to make up the days missed due to COVID-19 school closings. However, he does not think seniors will have an issue graduating on time.

“I do not foresee any problems with our seniors graduating. We will have to see how all this plays out as far as graduation ceremonies itself and whatever announcements come from the West Virginia Department of Education concerning that,” Price said.

School is expected to be closed until March 27, 2020.