Table talk to be held to discuss drug crisis plan

Top Stories for Nov. 20, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local organization is calling on the community to come together and talk about the drug epidemic. The Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition is holding a table talk event Thursday, November 21.

They hope everyone who has a connection to addiction will attend. The group will be discussing an action plan for next year on how to combat the drug crisis.

Dee Sizemore is the president of the Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition.

“Because it does affect every one of us. And it’s going to take every one of us being involved to put an end to this,” Sizemore said.

The event will start at 3 pm.m in the conference room at the Workforce West Virginia building. There will be coffee and desserts.

