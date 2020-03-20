Take on adventures at Burning Rock Off-Road Park

SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — Some people are in self-quarantine but that doesn’t mean you need to be stuck at home. According to the CDC, being outside is good for people during this time and a great place to do this is at Burning Rock Off Road Park. Burning Rock is operating as normal and is a great place to get outside and enjoy the spring air.

“We’re open for business they are saying to get outside, this is a great place to self isolate because with 70 acres right here at trail head it is no problem to stay 6 feet away from people and with 120 miles of trails a lot of days when we are busy you aren’t going to see anybody,” Dayne Corcoran the Marketing Director at Burning Rock said.

Corcoran said that they are taking extra measures to clean and sanitize surfaces around the park to make sure everyone is healthy and safe when they come to visit the park. To learn more about how you can join in on the fun you can find that on their website at Burning Rock West Virginia off Road.