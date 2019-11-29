Taking alternate routes on the road this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Thanksgiving weekend is considered one of the busiest weekends to travel.

But that’s not stopping people from getting around in the Beckley area. With a newer addition to Beckley roads, people in the area are noticing an easier time avoiding the traffic.

“I love it, and I say it’s a quick easy access for me to get home. I don’t have to fight the traffic,” said Beckley citizen Robert Cobbs, who was getting out to do some Black Friday shopping at Lowes.

Aside from the holiday season, the Bypass has provided a more convenient alternate route on the road for any occasion.