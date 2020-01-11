Tamarack provides after-hours night out

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Tickets are on sale for a new night out at Tamarack.

Tamarack After Dark kicks off Valentines Day Weekend with bluegrass bands performing starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020.

Everyone with tickets is welcome to come in beforehand to enjoy one of Tamarack’s meals and their cash bar.

Marketing Director Sierra Halstenberg said Tamarack is open daily from 8 to 8, so this gives people the opportunity to enjoy the holiday weekend a little after hours.

“We just want a creative event that’s a little after hours. It’s romantic and intimate and a good date night,” Halstenberg said.

She also said they aspire to continue hosting these after dark nights in the future. For tickets, visit Tamarack’s website by clicking here.

