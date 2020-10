TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Administrators with Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) are giving the green light to its sports programs come Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The October 13th announcement said gyms will remain closed and no practices or weight training can be held until the start of the new month.

Administrators are not allowing travel teams to use any TCPS facilities or grounds.

Further details are limited at this time, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.