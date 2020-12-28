Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department to increase patrols for NYE

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Thousands of accidents are caused by drunk or impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said because of this, they are not taking any chances.

“Because we know that New Year’s Eve has a lot more people who are celebrating and a lot more people that are drinking. We in turn have to have extra patrols. We want extra eyes out there trying to make sure people get home safe, make sure the community is safe” Hieatt explained.

Sheriff Hieatt said not only will extra patrols be out, but these are specialized deputies who are trained for these specific stops.

“Our officers have gone through specialized training in DUI detection and what to do to determine if someone is under the influence of alcohol and drugs. And it’s those officers who have been through that special training that will be out there in full force on New Year’s Eve,” Hieatt said.

Hieatt said he wants everyone to have a safe and fun holiday, and to get a designated driver if you plan on drinking.

“On New Year’s Eve is it very important for us to watch for people who are drinking and driving, under the influence of anything because of accidents. We’re gonna be out, there we’re gonna be very vigilant, watching for people who could be a danger to the public. We’re not gonna hold back on stopping cars or writing ticket,” said Hieatt.