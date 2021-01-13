Tazewell County teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Schools will be going virtual the rest of the week. This is to allow time for faculty and staff to get their first round of vaccines.

Lisa Singleton, Nursing Director of Tazewell County Schools, said because faculty and teachers are interacting face to face with students, getting the vaccination is imperative.

Singleton said around 400 faculty members will be vaccinated Thursday and Friday. She said nearly 300 more are to be vaccinated in the coming weeks. Singleton said teachers are eager to get vaccinated so they can get back to a normal schedule with students.

“We’ve had people just be on board with this from the get go. People were really wanting this vaccination before it was available. So yes, people are very excited about it. We’ve had people just sign up from day 1 to get vaccinated,” said Singleton.

Singleton said their hybrid schedule worked well in 2020, so they plan to keep it for Spring 2021. She said parents seem to be on board as well.