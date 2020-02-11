Tazewell High School freshman wins new laptop

Closings
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One Tazewell High School Freshman is now the winner of a certificate and a new laptop. Freshman Ian Rhudy won these by submitting a computer program to the Computer Science in Your Neighborhood Competition.

Rhudy said he designed a skit with his knowledge of coding that showcased how he uses computer science in his daily life. For Rhudy and his mom, computer science makes up a huge part of our everyday lives. He created his skit around the idea that he’d be bored without computer science.

“I explained how a lot of my entertainment is based on computers, as well as what I work on and of course, writing code, and if I didn’t have any of it, it’d be pretty boring,” Rhudy said.

Rhudy said computer science is something he hopes to pursue a career in after graduation.

