Tazewell honors high school seniors

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — If you take a walk or drive down Main Street in the Town of Tazewell, you will notice a bunch of posters hanging. Each one of these posters recognizes a high school senior in the class of 2020.

Amanda Hoops, Executive Director of Tazewell Today, said the Tazewell County School Board worked with Project Graduation and Tazewell Today to honor these high school seniors. These seniors are not able to celebrate their graduation right away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors Madison Hoops and Kayleigh Wills said this is one way the town is recognizing their hard work over the years.

“It’s heartbreaking not being able to do what seniors usually get to do. But this is an amazing thing the town is doing for us. I know it means a lot to all of us. I know that,” Hoops said.

“I feel proud in a way that everyone gets to see us because it’s terrible seeing something you’ve been looking forward to for your whole life to be taken away like this, so I think this is a great thing for us to have,” Wills said.

These seniors are told they will get to walk across the stage for graduation when the pandemic ends.