Teachers and staff in Raleigh County receive COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Woodrow Wilson High School gym was filled with teachers. However, they weren’t there for class.

Teachers and staff for Raleigh County Schools woke up early on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Park Middle School Teacher Kara Shupe, said she got the vaccine to protect themselves and their students.

“I chose the vaccine today for the safety of my students, my family, and the overall betterment of our community,” Shupe said.

There were 340 doses given of the Moderna vaccine. Pharmacists, like Keith Foster, and staff of Eppy’s Drug in Beckley, partnered with Raleigh County Schools to host these clinics.

“This virus is so insidious, as far as being transmissible, and the cases are just growing in West Virginia, that it’s very important that everyone get vaccinated,” Foster said.

Teachers and staff were given the option to get vaccinated, and then the vaccines were prioritized by age. Angie Foster, Director of Health Services for Raleigh County Schools, hopes this is one big step towards getting students back into the classrooms.

“I do believe it is a very important step to getting our children and students back to school. We want them to be protected and safe but we want them in school and learning and they learn best in a school environment,” Foster said.