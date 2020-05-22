Teachers at Mountain Valley Elementary wave goodbye to their students

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Teachers and staff lined up outside of Mountain Valley Elementary School on Friday, May 22, 2020. Principal Mary Terry said they were on a mission to wave goodbye to their students.

“We’d like to have the opportunity to say goodbye for the summer one time before fall hits,” Terry said.

But Terry said this drive-by parade was no ordinary goodbye for the summer. She said they have gone without seeing their students’ faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I sometimes think that we take it for granted where we have the kids everyday with us, and this has been such a loss. It’s just been a loss,” Terry said.

It was also a loss for fifth grade teacher, Brandi Hicks. She said she has lost out on the opportunity to see her fifth graders as they finish their time at elementary school. Hicks said she knows they will go on to accomplish great things in middle school.

“Oh gosh, I am super proud of them. Like my sign says, watch out, here they come, because they are amazing. They’re going to blow their socks off when they get to middle school,” Hicks said.

Hicks said it is also a relief to say goodbye to such an unusual school year.

“It’s a relief, actually. It’s a huge relief. I’m just hopeful we can come back to the classroom next year normally,” Hicks said.