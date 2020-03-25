Tele-Help offered for home projects

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 has left many businesses closing their doors to customers. But Childers Enterprises in Beckley is offering a safe way for people to get the help they need. President and owner, Gregg Childers, said they are offering help over the telephone.

“They can reach out to whoever the tech would be on call and they can get back with them to answer whatever questions they may have of anything we may be able to help them with,” Childers said.

Childers said there are different projects and items you can fix on your own if you give them a call.

“It’d be on their heating, air conditioning, home standby generators, plumbing, electrical, anything like that we can gladly help them with,” Childers said.

Typically, someone is dispatched to your home. But this allows the company and their customers to safely practice social distancing. Childers said this way of providing services will carry on even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look for nothing to be the same as it was. Everything I think has kind of changed in our life and the way we view things and things we take for granted, so we look for this to be the wave of the future,” Childers said.

Call (304)-255-2107 to talk to an employee.