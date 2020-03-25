Telemedicine becomes more widely used during COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 Pandemic put more of an emphasis on tele-health. Many health care providers are offering medical appointments online or over the phone.

Dr. Nancy Lohuis, Princeton Community Hospital Clinical Director of Primary Care, said this allows people to stay in their homes while also keeping up-to-date with their appointments. She said it also helps protect doctors during the pandemic.

“If you are able to talk to the physician or the provider that you are used to dealing with and they can have your record in front of you, it’s a much more effective visit,” Lohuis said.

Lohuis said to call your provider or physician to see if tele-health is available to you.