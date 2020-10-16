The Hive opens new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A business in Beckley is buzzing!

The Hive business hub opened its own location on Kanawha Street in Beckley. The Hive provides multiple resources for business owners or potential business owners. That includes business coaching, loan application help, and even a working space for remote workers. The goal of the Hive is to bring business to Southern West Virginia.

Judy Moore is the Director of West Virginia Hive Network.

“It’s something that the area has never had. We will be able to provide much better assistance to businesses by having this space,” Moore said.

To find out more information about The Hive’s services, click this link.