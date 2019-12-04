The silent killer: How you can prevent CO poisoning

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s known as the silent killer, and your family could be at risk.

According to the CDC, more than 400 people in the US die from carbon monoxide poisoning every year. The risks are higher in the colder months, because people use gas to heat up their homes. Michael Segars, with the Beckley Fire Department, said to never use heaters inside that are made for outside. Always make sure that any appliances that use gas aren’t blocked, and have proper ventilation outside.

“A lot of times people will go to some creative sources of heat during the winter time and a lot of times they’re unsafe,” said Segars.