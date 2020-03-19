Third Saturdays changing in midst of COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Dream Center is making changes to be safe but still serve the community.

The center usually serves people a hot meal each third Saturday of the month. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, they will be changing things around for Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020. They will hand out a box full of food in a drive thru center to their typical families.

Marsha Smith and Shelby Warden were preparing boxes to be given to families.

“So many of our families are the working poor and the elderly who are trying to live off 700 dollars a month. It’s virtually impossible to live on that. They count on us for that box of food to carry them through the month,” said Smith.

Unfortunately, they are not able to accept new families at this time.