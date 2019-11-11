Thousands without power in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of customers are in the dark due to widespread power outages.

As of 10:20 a.m. Monday morning, more than 6,700 properties throughout Raleigh County are without power, according to Appalachian Power’s outage map. Around 3,600 are left in the dark in the Mabscott area. More than 1,200 are affected in East Beckley and Sprague. Around 930 customers are in the dark in the Beaver and Daniels areas, while another 900 are without power around Shady Spring and Glade Springs.

These are planned outages, according to communications sent to customers from Appalachian Power.

The outage map said the latest restoration time for these customers are around 4 p.m. Monday.