BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A two-car accident on Ritter Drive near IGA and Domino’s in Beaver leaves three injured and one lane closed.

As of 4:25 p.m Law enforcement is still on scene directing traffic.

Dispatch said the call came in at 4:05 p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded and are on scene.