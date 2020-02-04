Three WV kids who left home, wanted to visit New York found

ST. ALBANS, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia say three children who wanted to visit New York City walked out of their adoptive parents’ home in their pajamas early Monday but were found safe several hours later.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor spotted the children and called 911. The children were located less than a mile from their home. A camera recorded them leaving their home near St. Albans shortly before 3:30 a.m. The parents realized they were missing about an hour later and called 911. Bloodhounds joined a state police helicopter crew in the search.

The children are between 8 and 11 years old.

