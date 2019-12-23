Thundering Herd takes on UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Marshall Fans came out to Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 to show some support for the Thundering Herd as they took on the University of Central Florida Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.

But, in order to make sure everything ran smoothly, general manager Gabrielle Green said they made sure a full staff was in for the afternoon. With a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, they expected most fans to roll in around 2:00 p.m.

During games, they have pitchers going for $5, as well as many other daily specials for Thundering Herd fans to snack on during the game. Green said with the holidays, they expect a ton of traffic for the game.

“Just like with any bowl games, we expect to have a big turnout. Especially with everyone being on vacation and out of school, it gets a little busier, with it being at 2:30 on a Monday,” Green said.

UCF (10-3) defeated Marshall (8-5) by a final of 48-25.